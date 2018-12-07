Nissan Recalls Close To 150,000 New Vehicles Owing To Improper Tests

Nissan today announced plans to recall approximately 150,000 vehicles owing to improper tests on new units, dealing a fresh blow to the Japanese car giant following the shock arrest of former chairman Carlos Ghosn, reported NDTV.

"Nissan has recently found several nonconformities that may have caused inaccurate pass/fail judgements during the inspection process," the company said in a statement, adding that it will "promptly" recall as many as 150,000 units in Japan.

This is a new strike to the company after the arrest of its chief Carlos Gon on suspicion of financial abuse.

That the problems were revealed by representatives of the Ministry of Transport who visited a large factory in Japan after the previous discoveries in September 2017 and July 2016.

Several officials admitted they did not follow the protocol for checking the brakes and other components of the cars before they were delivered, BNT reported.