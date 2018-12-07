Moscow Concerned Over NATO, EU Attempts to Strengthen Presence in Balkans

/TASS/. Moscow is concerned about attempts by NATO and the European Union to strengthen their presence in the Balkan region, which leads to new dividing lines and destabilizes the situation in Europe, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the Greek Efimerida ton Syntakton newspaper.

"The situation in the Balkans causes concern," he said. "We see NATO and the European Union stepping up efforts to strengthen their presence in the region. They demand that the countries of the region make a false choice: whether they want to be with Moscow or with Washington and Brussels," Lavrov added.

According to the Russian top diplomat, such activities "further destabilize Europe’s security architecture, lead to rising tensions and new dividing lines."





