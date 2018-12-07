Ravadinovo Castle Voted Bulgaria’s Tourist Attraction of 2018

December 7, 2018, Friday
Bulgaria: Ravadinovo Castle Voted Bulgaria’s Tourist Attraction of 2018 zamaka.bg

The Castle In Love with the Wind in the village of Ravadinovo, Sozopol Municipality won the 2018 Annual Tourism Award of the Bulgarian Ministry of Tourism in the category Tourist Site/ Attraction, the Bulgarian National Radio-Burgas informs. The winner was chosen in an online voting of Bulgarian and foreign tourists. It earned 35.96% of all votes.

The Castle In Love With the Wind in Ravadinovo is a private property. It is the child’s dream made true of Architect Georgi Tumpalov. The construction of the Ravadinovo Castle started in 1996.

It was built in a cross shape with 20,000 tons of stone, specially extracted in Strandzha Mountain. The castle is situated in a park with several thousand exotic trees, plants and flowers and amidst deep lakes with freshwater fish and waterfowl. 

