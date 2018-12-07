The EP will Call Again for the Accession of Bulgaria and Romania to Schengen

The European Parliament will adopt a new resolution next week, calling on Bulgaria and Romania to be admitted to Schengen as soon as possible. This was announced by the EP after the draft agenda of the last MEP session in Strasbourg last year, reports Darik.

The resolution is non-legislative and calls on the EU Council to take a swift and positive decision on the accession of the two countries to the borderless border area. The EP supported the accession of Bulgaria and Romania to Schengen in June 2011 and confirmed its position several times.

Bulgaria and Romania partially apply the Schengen rules, the EP notes. The final decision for the two sides to become part of the space must be taken unanimously in the EU Council.