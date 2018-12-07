The Pope will Visit Bulgaria and Macedonia in May

Pope Francis will visit Bulgaria and Macedonia in May 2019. This was said by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva. She confirmed that an invitation has been sent, reports Darik.



The Pope never travels to just one country, Zaharieva commented to bTV and added that the preparation for the visit was serious.



A visit to the head of the Roman Catholic Church in the country took place in early October, when President Radev first spoke with the Apostolic Nuncio in Bulgaria, Anselmo Guido Pecorari, and a day later, Prime Minister Boyko Borisov met with him. During the talks and in the presidency, and at the Council of Ministers, the possibility of Pope Francis to visit our country was discussed.

Later, the Argentinian state agency, Telam, citing sources in the Vatican, said that apart from Bulgaria, the Pope would visit both Macedonia and Romania. The mini-Balkan tour of the spiritual leader of the Catholics will begin in Macedonia in early May.