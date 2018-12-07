Broken Clouds over the Country, Sunny Day in Many Bulgarian Areas, Highs between 3° and 8°C

December 7, 2018, Friday
 Today’s weather forecast is broken clouds, middle to high, over the country, and mostly sunshine in many areas. In the Danube Plain there will be low clouds or fog. It will be nearly quiet. Maximum temperatures between 3°C and 8°C, about zero in the places with longer lasting fog, meteorologist Georgi Tsekov, National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, told Focus News Agency.

