Heather Nauert Expected to Replace Nikki Haley as U.N. Ambassador

After Haley announced that she’d be stepping down this past October, several outlets reported that Nauert was expected to be shortlisted for the role. Her selection was first reported by Bloomberg and CNN, and later confirmed by the New York Times Thursday night.

Two administration officials also confirmed Trump’s plans to the Associated Press. A Republican congressional aide said the president was expected to announce his decision by tweet on Friday morning. The officials were not authorized to speak publicly before Trump’s announcement.

Nauert has been serving as a spokesperson for the U.S. State Department since 2017, appointed by Trump to work under former secretary Rex Tillerson. Before this, she worked as an ABC News correspondent and as an anchor on the Fox News program, Fox and Friends.