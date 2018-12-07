CNN's New York Offices Evacuated Due to Bomb Threat

December 7, 2018, Friday
Bulgaria: CNN's New York Offices Evacuated Due to Bomb Threat pixabay.com

On Thursday night, CNN's New York offices were evacuated after someone called and said five bombs had been placed inside the building, the network said, quoted by The Week. 

The evacuation took place shortly after 10:30 p.m. ET, during Don Lemon's CNN Tonight. "We were told to evacuate the building and to do it as soon as possible," Lemon said, adding that employees "grabbed what we could and got out of the building." The network briefly aired taped segments, then went live to Lemon on the street outside the Time Warner Center.

The New York Police Department gave the all-clear at around 11:50 p.m. In October, the offices were evacuated after a package containing a pipe bomb addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan was found in the mail room. 

