CNN's New York Offices Evacuated Due to Bomb Threat
On Thursday night, CNN's New York offices were evacuated after someone called and said five bombs had been placed inside the building, the network said, quoted by The Week.
The evacuation took place shortly after 10:30 p.m. ET, during Don Lemon's CNN Tonight. "We were told to evacuate the building and to do it as soon as possible," Lemon said, adding that employees "grabbed what we could and got out of the building." The network briefly aired taped segments, then went live to Lemon on the street outside the Time Warner Center.
The New York Police Department gave the all-clear at around 11:50 p.m. In October, the offices were evacuated after a package containing a pipe bomb addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan was found in the mail room.
- » Pazardzhik Woman Suffocated after Being Tied with Sisal Rope
- » The Police Found a Record Number of Weapons and Ammunition in a Garage in Sofia
- » Tax Inspector has been Caught with a 15,000 leva Bribe in Sofia
- » China Extradites Duty Crime Suspect from Bulgaria
- » Two Bulgarians Arrested in Italy, They Carried a 11 Tonnes of Hashish with a Yacht
- » 7 Years in Prison for a Bulgarian in Austria, Police have Found Plans for a Terrorist Attack