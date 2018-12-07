Bulgaria Has Not Received Information About Increased NATO Presence in Black Sea

''We have not received any information that the USA intends to sail more warships into the Black Sea in connection with the situation in Ukraine'', Bulgaria’s Deputy Premier and Minister of Defense Krasimir Karakachanov announced, quoted by the Bulgarian National Radio.

''Warships of Non-Black Sea powers may not remain in the Black Sea longer than 21 days, the Montreux Convention reads. The truth is that in the past twelve months the presence of NATO ships in the Black Sea was held on rotation principle. We have not been informed about extraordinary requests to Bulgaria and the Bulgarian Navy'', Minister Karakachanov said.

Earlier CNN announced that the USA began the necessary preparations to sail a warship into the Black Sea “in response to Russia’s actions against Ukraine in Kerch Strait”