Bulgarian Prosecutor’s Office Orders Inspection in Arsenal Factory in Kazanlak

The Special Prosecutor’s Office has ordered an inspection in the Arsenal factory in Kazanlak in connection with the seized 17 Kalashnikov rifles, 15 Makarov pistols and 12 barrels on December 4, presumably manufactured and illegally taken out of that factory, the Special Appellate Prosecutor’s Office said. The report of the inspection is to be presented within a month or in the shortest possible time.

