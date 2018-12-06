Bulgarian PM Boyko Borissov Held a Working Breakfast with the Ambassadors of the EU Countries

Politics » DIPLOMACY | December 6, 2018, Thursday // 16:28| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgarian PM Boyko Borissov Held a Working Breakfast with the Ambassadors of the EU Countries boykoborissov.bg

Prime Minister Boyko Borisov held a working breakfast with the ambassadors of the European Union countries, organized by the Austrian Embassy in Bulgaria as the rotating President of the EU Council, reported the Bulgarian National Television.

The meeting discussed topical issues on the European agenda.

These included energy, economy, international politics, EU security, as well as steps to join Bulgaria in the eurozone waiting room.

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: European Union, meeting, Boyko Borissov
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria