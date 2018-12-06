Bulgarian PM Boyko Borissov Held a Working Breakfast with the Ambassadors of the EU Countries
Prime Minister Boyko Borisov held a working breakfast with the ambassadors of the European Union countries, organized by the Austrian Embassy in Bulgaria as the rotating President of the EU Council, reported the Bulgarian National Television.
The meeting discussed topical issues on the European agenda.
These included energy, economy, international politics, EU security, as well as steps to join Bulgaria in the eurozone waiting room.
