Industrial Producer Prices Up by 0.8% in Euro Area

In October 2018, compared with September 2018, industrial producer prices rose by 0.8% in the euro area (EA19) and by 0.7% in the EU28, according to estimates from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. In September 2018, prices increased by 0.6% in both zones. In October 2018, compared with October 2017, industrial producer prices rose by 4.9% in the euro area and by 5.4% in the EU28.

Monthly comparison by main industrial grouping and by Member State Industrial producer prices in the euro area in October 2018, compared with September 2018, rose by 2.7% in the energy sector, by 0.2% for capital goods and by 0.1% for intermediate goods and durable consumer goods, while prices fell by 0.1% for non-durable consumer goods. Prices in total industry excluding energy remained stable. In the EU28, industrial producer prices rose by 2.6% in the energy sector, by 0.2% for capital goods and by 0.1% for intermediate goods, while prices remained stable for durable consumer goods and fell by 0.1% for non-durable consumer goods. Prices in total industry excluding energy rose by 0.1%.

The highest increases in industrial producer prices were recorded in Belgium (+3.6%), Italy (+1.8%), Romania (+1.6%) and Slovakia (+1.3%), while decreases were observed in Estonia (-0.8%), Latvia (-0.6%), Slovenia (-0.2%) and Cyprus (-0.1%). Annual comparison by main industrial grouping and by Member State Industrial producer prices in the euro area in October 2018, compared with October 2017, rose by 14.6% in the energy sector, by 2.6% for intermediate goods and by 1.2% for capital goods and durable consumer goods, while prices remained stable for non-durable consumer goods.

Prices in total industry excluding energy rose by 1.5%. In the EU28, industrial producer prices rose by 17.1% in the energy sector, by 3.0% for intermediate goods, by 1.5% for durable consumer goods, by 1.3% for capital goods and by 0.3% for non-durable consumer goods. Prices in total industry excluding energy rose by 1.7%.

The highest increases in industrial producer prices were recorded in Belgium (+10.4%), Denmark (+9.9%), Hungary (+8.4%) and the United Kingdom (+7.7%), while the only decrease was observed in Ireland (-2.7%).

