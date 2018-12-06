Study: Religion in Europe Remains in the Background

Religion is less important to Europeans than to people in Africa, Latin America or the United States, according to a study quoted by Deutsche Presse-Agentur (DPA) and the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA). At the same time, the drill conducted by the Pew Institute recognizes large differences between countries in Europe.

The most religious ones on the continent are the Romanians. 55 percent of respondents in Romania have identified themselves as highly religious. At the other end, the Estonians (only 7 percent), the Czechs and the Danes (8 percent). Only 12 percent of Germans identify themselves as highly religious.

The proportion of these people reaches 27 percent in Italy.

The Germans turn out to be the biggest skeptics in terms of the existence of God - only 10 percent of them are "absolutely sure" about it. The Armenians are at the opposite pole - 79 percent of them believe that God exists - as do Bosnians (73 percent).

61 percent of respondents from Poland say they attend church service at least once a month.

Where are we?

Bulgaria is approximately halfway to religious rankings - 18% of people believe in God, and so are those who go to church at least once a month.

30% are absolutely convinced of the presence of God.

The societies of our neighboring countries are more religious than ours.