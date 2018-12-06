Heavy Rains Broke Down Part of the Bulgarian Fence along the Border with Turkey

Part of our fence with Turkey has fallen again. This shows photos published in the social networks by MP BSP MP Nikolay Tsonkov. The pictures are from December 4th. The fallen fence is 12 km away from Malko Tarnovo, in the Dulboki Dol Valley.

The pictures of the fallen fence along our border with Turkey are real, said the deputy from United Patriots Valery Simeonov in the sidelines of the parliament. The fence has fallen because of the heavy rain of the last days. This area is secured by 24-hour security and the state has already begun the repair of the fallen part.