Bulgarian Social Minister: We Proceed with the Law on Social Services
We proceed with the law on social services, Minister of Labour and Social Policy Biser Petkov told a briefing in Parliament after the adoption of the Personal Assistance Act, Focus News Agency reports.
He pointed out the two new adopted laws for people with disabilities – the Disability Act and the Personal Assistance Act. “We had dozens of meetings, some quite emotional, I would say dramatic, but in the end we have a law about which there was initially great rejection and doubt that it could be adopted,” Petkov said.
