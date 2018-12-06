Parts of Sofia Without Water on Friday due to Repairs

Politics » DOMESTIC | December 6, 2018, Thursday // 12:12| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Parts of Sofia Without Water on Friday due to Repairs

Sofiyska Voda will temporarily suspend the water supply in some parts of the capital on 07 December 2018 (Friday), the company said.

Affected will be parts of Zapaden Park, Strelbishte districts and an area around Dospat Street in the center.

In connection with the construction of a new street water pipe on "Bez Ime" Street in the village of Zheleznitsa, it is necessary to stop the water supply from 09:00 to 21:00 in the area of ​​"Lenishte" street, from "Plana planina" "Probuda".

If the repair is over 12 hours of Sofiyska Voda promise an alternative water supply to all affected.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria