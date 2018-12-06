Bulgarian Parliament Accepts Ivaylo Moskovski’s Resignation as MP

The Parliament accepted Ivaylo Moskovski’s resignation as MP, Focus News Agency reports. He filed his resignation on October 30. He had returned to parliament after stepping down as transport minister over the deadly bus crash near Svoge together with former regional development and interior ministers Nikolay Nankov and Valentin Radev. Ivaylo Moskovski is expected to be appointed Vice President of the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank. His nomination was presented in early October by Minister of Finance Vladislav Goranov.