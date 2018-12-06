Bulgarian Parliament Accepts Ivaylo Moskovski’s Resignation as MP

Politics » DOMESTIC | December 6, 2018, Thursday // 11:37| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Parliament Accepts Ivaylo Moskovski’s Resignation as MP

The Parliament accepted Ivaylo Moskovski’s resignation as MP, Focus News Agency reports. He filed his resignation on October 30. He had returned to parliament after stepping down as transport minister over the deadly bus crash near Svoge together with former regional development and interior ministers Nikolay Nankov and Valentin Radev. Ivaylo Moskovski is expected to be appointed Vice President of the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank. His nomination was presented in early October by Minister of Finance Vladislav Goranov.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria