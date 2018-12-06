Bulgarian Parliament Creates Council to Watch for the Rights of People with Disabilities

The Parliament conclusively adopted amendments to the Disability Act, setting up a monitoring Council to promote, protect and watch for the rights of people with disabilities, Focus News Agency reports.

The Council will consist of 9 members – two nominated by the Ombudsman, two by the Chair of the Commission for Protection against Discrimination, four by NGOs, and one nominated by the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences. The Council’s activity will be administered through the Ombudsman and the Commission for Protection against Discrimination. The council shall meet at least every 3 months and present a report to the Parliament every year.