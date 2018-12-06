Bulgarian Parliament Creates Council to Watch for the Rights of People with Disabilities

Politics » DOMESTIC | December 6, 2018, Thursday // 11:36| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Parliament Creates Council to Watch for the Rights of People with Disabilities

The Parliament conclusively adopted amendments to the Disability Act, setting up a monitoring Council to promote, protect and watch for the rights of people with disabilities, Focus News Agency reports.

The Council will consist of 9 members – two nominated by the Ombudsman, two by the Chair of the Commission for Protection against Discrimination, four by NGOs, and one nominated by the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences. The Council’s activity will be administered through the Ombudsman and the Commission for Protection against Discrimination. The council shall meet at least every 3 months and present a report to the Parliament every year.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria