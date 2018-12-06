GERB: No e-voting in the Next Elections in Bulgaria

There will be no remote electronic voting in the next elections because it cannot guarantee the security of the elections, parliamentary legal committee chair Danail Kirilov, GERB, told BNR this morning.

Yesterday the legal committee approved on first reading amendments to the Electoral Code proposed by the ruling majority. The amendments provide for voting machines only in the small polling stations, while the electronic voting will be postponed. According to Kirilov, the amendments will be debated on first reading in Parliament next week.