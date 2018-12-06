Bulgarian Poultry Business Invests to Expand Capacities

Bulgarian poultry producer and processor Gradus AD has announced its subsidiary Gradus-1 EOOD has invested some BGN1.82 million (€930,500) to acquire new meat processing, storage, vacuum packaging and other equipment, to expand and modernise its capacities. The company also acquired new vehicles and software for its facilities.

 

