Temperatures will Slightly Decrease, Highs Between 2° and 7°C
Today the clouds will diminish, while day temperatures will slightly decrease, reaching up to 2-7°C, in Sofia about 4°C.
This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology told Focus News Agency.
Today from west the cloudiness will break, giving way to mostly sunny skies over most of the country at about noon. North-northeast wind in nearly the whole country with a little lower day temperatures.
