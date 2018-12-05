The "Shark fins" at Grafa Street in Sofia were Deliberately Made Uncomfortable for Seating

The pillars which provoked many many discussions surrounding the tram line of the Graf Ignatiev street in Sofia are put there after demand by the traffic police, and the chosen form is aesthetic and not to be used for other purposes, not for people to sit on them. This was explained by the designer of the contested decision Radomira Metodieva on Wednesday on bTV.

In social networks, the limiters have been undermined by their shape, which, without a lot of imagination, creates associations with tombstones, memorial plaques, shark fins, and so on. "Associations can be done in any way, everything looks like something in our dimensions," was the laconic answer of Arch. Metodieva.

She explained that the competition project did not include such pins, but "under our law the notion of shared space is not defined and legally accepted" and so the Traffic Police have asked for the placement of the pillars. It is curious to note that on another shared space between tram and pedestrians - around the Courthouse, Traffic Police have missed to demanded limiters.

Metodieva also explained to bTV why this unusual form is chosen.

She pointed out that Solunska was experimenting with cubes, but they were immediately recognized as "seating places" and therefore a sharp form was proposed that would not allow such a misuse of municipal property.

But is not there a risk of stumbling in the low-prismatic prism and falling on the rail? "What we have set is as gentle as possible for a people feeling of aesthetics. A person can stumble upon anything we have strived to have a visual unity in the materials, a colorful thing that can not be granite," says Metodieva.