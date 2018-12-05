Announcing the American Film Institute AWARDS 2018 Honorees
The American Film Institute has named the honorees of AFI AWARDS 2018, celebrating the year’s most outstanding achievements in the art of the moving image — with 10 films and 10 television programs deemed culturally and artistically significant.
In addition to the 20 honorees, AFI also recognizes ROMA with an AFI Special Award, designated for a work of excellence outside the Institute’s criteria for American film.
AFI AWARDS honorees are selected based on works that advance the art of the moving image, enhance the rich cultural heritage of America’s art form, inspire audiences and artists alike and make a mark on American society.
AFI MOVIES OF THE YEAR
BLACKKKLANSMAN
BLACK PANTHER
EIGHTH GRADE
THE FAVOURITE
FIRST REFORMED
GREEN BOOK
IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK
MARY POPPINS RETURNS
A QUIET PLACE
A STAR IS BORN
AFI TV PROGRAMS OF THE YEAR
THE AMERICANS
THE ASSASSINATION OF GIANNI VERSACE: AMERICAN CRIME STORY
ATLANTA
BARRY
BETTER CALL SAUL
THE KOMINSKY METHOD
THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL
POSE
SUCCESSION
THIS IS US
AFI SPECIAL AWARD
ROMA
- » Mariya Gabriel will Present the Project "Evening of the European Cinema"
- » Bulgarian Graphics are Displayed in the most Prestigious Museum in China
- » UNESCO Adds Reggae Music to Global Cultural Heritage List
- » Picture of Renoir Was Stolen in Brazen Theft Ahead of Auction in Vienna
- » Mikhail Baryshnikov Comes To Sofia Opera and Ballet! (Video)
- » THE ILLUSIONISTS European Tour 2019 is Coming Now to Bulgaria!