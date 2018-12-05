Announcing the American Film Institute AWARDS 2018 Honorees

The American Film Institute has named the honorees of AFI AWARDS 2018, celebrating the year’s most outstanding achievements in the art of the moving image — with 10 films and 10 television programs deemed culturally and artistically significant.

In addition to the 20 honorees, AFI also recognizes ROMA with an AFI Special Award, designated for a work of excellence outside the Institute’s criteria for American film.

AFI AWARDS honorees are selected based on works that advance the art of the moving image, enhance the rich cultural heritage of America’s art form, inspire audiences and artists alike and make a mark on American society.



AFI MOVIES OF THE YEAR

BLACKKKLANSMAN

BLACK PANTHER

EIGHTH GRADE

THE FAVOURITE

FIRST REFORMED

GREEN BOOK

IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK

MARY POPPINS RETURNS

A QUIET PLACE

A STAR IS BORN



AFI TV PROGRAMS OF THE YEAR

THE AMERICANS

THE ASSASSINATION OF GIANNI VERSACE: AMERICAN CRIME STORY

ATLANTA

BARRY

BETTER CALL SAUL

THE KOMINSKY METHOD

THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL

POSE

SUCCESSION

THIS IS US



AFI SPECIAL AWARD

ROMA