Price of the Heating in Bulgaria Will Not Change as of January 1

Politics » DOMESTIC | December 5, 2018, Wednesday // 15:29| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Price of the Heating in Bulgaria Will Not Change as of January 1 Източник: pixabay

The price of the heating in Bulgaria will not change as of January 1, because a 4 percent increase in the price of natural gas is expected for the first quarter of 2019. This is what the Chairman of the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (KEVR) Ivan Ivanov told journalists in the building of the regulator.

Ivan Ivanov recalled that a preliminary forecast by Bulgargaz, which was released on November 10, showed that the increase in gas price for the first quarter of next year is expected to be just under 5 percent. With such an increase, the prices of heating and hot water do not change.

The public provider on December 10 will have to come up with a proposal on the price of natural gas for the first quarter of 2019 and the KEVR will have to decide by the end of the year whether it approves the proposal made by Bulgargaz.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgargaz, heating, KEVR, price
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria