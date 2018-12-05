The price of the heating in Bulgaria will not change as of January 1, because a 4 percent increase in the price of natural gas is expected for the first quarter of 2019. This is what the Chairman of the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (KEVR) Ivan Ivanov told journalists in the building of the regulator.

Ivan Ivanov recalled that a preliminary forecast by Bulgargaz, which was released on November 10, showed that the increase in gas price for the first quarter of next year is expected to be just under 5 percent. With such an increase, the prices of heating and hot water do not change.

The public provider on December 10 will have to come up with a proposal on the price of natural gas for the first quarter of 2019 and the KEVR will have to decide by the end of the year whether it approves the proposal made by Bulgargaz.