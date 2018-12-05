Official: Bulgaria will not Join the UN Pact on Migration

Bulgaria has refrained from joining the Global Pact on Safe, Regulated and Regular Migration, the government decided. Our country will not participate with its official representatives at the Intergovernmental Conference to Adopt the Pact, to be held in Morocco on 10 and 11 December.

The cabinet also decided to vote on a resolution in the UN General Assembly to endorse the already adopted pact, the UN Permanent Representative to the UN to vote in absentia. According to the government's decision at this stage, the government believes that non-accession to the Pact fully protects the interests of the country and its citizens.

Our country will continue to implement existing human rights obligations already under way and will undertake strengthened national border controls.