Former Leader Nigel Farage Leaves UKIP, Believes it Becomes Open to Extremists and Racists
Politics | December 5, 2018, Wednesday // 14:42| Views: | Comments: 0
Nigel Farage has quit UKIP, saying the party's leader Gerard Batten seems to be obsessed with Islam and ex-English Defence League leader Tommy Robinson, reports BBC.
Speaking on LBC radio, the former leader of the Eurosceptic party said he made the decision with a "heavy heart".
But he said he did not "recognise" the party anymore and it was turning a blind eye to extremist politics.
