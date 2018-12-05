Former Leader Nigel Farage Leaves UKIP, Believes it Becomes Open to Extremists and Racists

Bulgaria: Former Leader Nigel Farage Leaves UKIP, Believes it Becomes Open to Extremists and Racists

Nigel Farage has quit UKIP, saying the party's leader Gerard Batten seems to be obsessed with Islam and ex-English Defence League leader Tommy Robinson, reports BBC. 

Speaking on LBC radio, the former leader of the Eurosceptic party said he made the decision with a "heavy heart".

But he said he did not "recognise" the party anymore and it was turning a blind eye to extremist politics.

