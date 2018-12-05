Google Vice President Becomes a Bulgarian Consul in the Silicon Valley

The Bulgarian government appointed Bogomil Balkansky as Honorary Consul in San Francisco with a consular district covering the Silicon Valley, California.

Bogomil Balkansky's candidacy was proposed by the Bulgarian community in the Silicon Valley, the government's press service announced.

Balkansky has been living in the United States since 1991. He is a vice president of Google, where he plays an important role in developing new products and manages marketing, sales and customer service teams.

Balkansky is an investor in Bulgarian start-up software companies as well as venture capital funds in technology companies in the Silicon Valley and Bulgaria.

