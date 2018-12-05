On Human Rights Day, Round Table with MP’s, Public Authorities, University Professors and Experts Will be Held in Sofia

On the occasion of Human Rights Day, Youth LGBT Organization Deystvie and Friedrich Naumann Foundation Southeast Europe organize a round table with MP’s, public authorities, university professors, experts, lawyers, LGBTI activists and members of LGBTI community. The round table will provide an opportunity to engage in an open discussion, exchange ideas, and address concrete needs of the LGBTI community. The aim of the event is to start a transparent and constructive dialogue to place the LGBTI rights issue in the context of the human rights development in Bulgaria

Round table discution will be moderated by Mrs. Maria Cherneva.

Guests will have the opportunity to ask questions and share their opinion in a moderated discussion. Official language of the event is Bulgarian, with English interpretation provided.

A special guest to the round table will be H.E. Bea ten Tusscher, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Bulgaria



This event is a part of the project "LoveMoves: The rights of recognized same-sex partners moving across the EU" funded by the European Union’s Rights, Equality and Citizenship Programme (2014-2020).