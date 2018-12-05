According to 56% of Bulgarians, Lower Electricity Prices Will Stop Air Pollution

56 percent of Bulgarians believe that lower electricity prices will stop air pollution. This shows a sociological survey by AFIS conducted between 30 November and 4 December 2018 among 1010 adult Bulgarians.

More than one-third of the country's inhabitants feel worsening in the air quality in the settlement they live in.

Asked to point out two measures that would contribute to cleaner air in their settlement, respondents most often point to lower electricity prices, reduced car travel, stopping harmful industries, and gas heating.