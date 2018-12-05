Pazardzhik Woman Suffocated after Being Tied with Sisal Rope
An elderly man surrendered himself to the Pazardzhik District Police Headquarters last night, the head of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior, Commissioner Yordan Rogachev announced. 74-year-old Dimitar K. himself told police officers that he had accidentally murdered his young girlfriend in an intimate game, reports Darik.
According to another version, the tragic outcome came after a scandal - they both quarreled because she wanted to leave.
The policemen who arrived on the spot found the woman with her hands and neck tied. They also investigate the likelihood of strangling when she was trying to get out of the rope.
They were together for only a few days. The victim settled in the house of the man.
An investigation is underway. There is also an autopsy.
