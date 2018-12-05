Bulgarian Football Champion Ludogorets Might Pay Millions for Romanian Mbappé

Bulgarian Champion Ludogorets looks again at the Romanian market. The Razgrad team want to attract two of Steaua's best players, inform the media across the Danube. The footballers they are interested in are the attackers Florin Tanase and Florinel Coman.

Bucharest's boss from Gigi Becali admitted trying to sell the offensive duo abroad and has already received some tempting offers. One of them is certainly from Ludogorets. The club from Razgrad has long watched Tanase and Coman, and is ready to buy them.

