Parliament Will Discuss Today Laws on People with Disabilities

Bulgaria: Parliament Will Discuss Today Laws on People with Disabilities pixabay.com

MPs are expected to give "green light" to the changes related to people with disabilities that will come into force in stages, reported bTV. 

In January will begin the payment of the new monthly social benefits for children with special needs, that will also be paid to adults.
Their size will depend on the disability and the poverty line.

From September 2019 under the law of the Personal Assistance Act will be appointed a personal assistant where is needed. 

