Parliament Will Discuss Today Laws on People with Disabilities
pixabay.com
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
In January will begin the payment of the new monthly social benefits for children with special needs, that will also be paid to adults.
MPs are expected to give "green light" to the changes related to people with disabilities that will come into force in stages, reported bTV.
In January will begin the payment of the new monthly social benefits for children with special needs, that will also be paid to adults.
Their size will depend on the disability and the poverty line.
From September 2019 under the law of the Personal Assistance Act will be appointed a personal assistant where is needed.
- » Bulgaria: Christians Opposed Proposed Discriminatory Bill that Is “A Sad Reminder of a Bygone Communist Past”
- » Change in Movement Around the National Stadium Due to a Football Match Today
- » Traffic in "Top Dol" Tunnel of the "Hemus" Motorway is Restricted
- » Bulgarian Border Police: Heavy Truck Traffic to Romania, Turkey and Greece
- » Deputy Mayor of Transport of Sofia Municipality Resigns after Receiving Indictment for the Repair of "Grafa"
- » Night Checks in Sofia for the Incineration of Hazardous Waste did not Detect Offenders
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)