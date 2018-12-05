EU Still Waiting For New Italian Budget Plans, Says Oettinger

European Commissioner Guenther Oettinger urged Italy on Wednesday to quickly submit a new budget with a lower deficit goal than previous plans which he described as being dangerous for Italy and the euro zone, reported Reuters. 

“We hope that a draft will come today that corresponds to the criteria for all euro countries,” Oettinger, responsible for EU budget affairs, told German radio.

He added that even a deficit goal of 2.2 percent of gross domestic product, compared with the current goal of 2.4 percent for next year, “would be against all the commitments”.

