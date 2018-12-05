EU Still Waiting For New Italian Budget Plans, Says Oettinger
European Commissioner Guenther Oettinger urged Italy on Wednesday to quickly submit a new budget with a lower deficit goal than previous plans which he described as being dangerous for Italy and the euro zone, reported Reuters.
“We hope that a draft will come today that corresponds to the criteria for all euro countries,” Oettinger, responsible for EU budget affairs, told German radio.
He added that even a deficit goal of 2.2 percent of gross domestic product, compared with the current goal of 2.4 percent for next year, “would be against all the commitments”.
- » Theresa May's Historic Humiliation: British PM Loses Three Brexit Votes in One Hour
- » EU Finance Ministers Reach Eurozone Reform Deal
- » European Law Chief to Set Out View on Brexit Case
- » EU Countries Mass BOYCOTT of UN Meeting Making MIGRATION a HUMAN RIGHT
- » EU Calls an End to Geoblocking For Online Shoppers
- » French President Emmanuel Macron Acknowledges Protests, but Won’t ‘Change Course’