Change in Movement Around the National Stadium Due to a Football Match Today

Politics » DOMESTIC | December 5, 2018, Wednesday // 09:41| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Change in Movement Around the National Stadium Due to a Football Match Today BNT

Due to a football match at the National Stadium "Vasil Levski" Sofia Municipality introduces a special traffic organization in the center.


From 14:30 until the end of the game, it is forbidden to enter road vehicles with the exception of public transport buses in both directions along the boulevards "Evlogi and Hristo Georgievi" and "Dragan Tsankov" as well as on "Gen. Gurko ".

It is also forbidden to park cars until 20.00pm on the bridge in front of the National Stadium and in the "D" section of the sports facility.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Vasil Levski National Stadium, Sofia Municipality, forbidden, football match
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria