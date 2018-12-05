Change in Movement Around the National Stadium Due to a Football Match Today
Due to a football match at the National Stadium "Vasil Levski" Sofia Municipality introduces a special traffic organization in the center.
From 14:30 until the end of the game, it is forbidden to enter road vehicles with the exception of public transport buses in both directions along the boulevards "Evlogi and Hristo Georgievi" and "Dragan Tsankov" as well as on "Gen. Gurko ".
It is also forbidden to park cars until 20.00pm on the bridge in front of the National Stadium and in the "D" section of the sports facility.
