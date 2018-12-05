Today We are Celebrating the International Volunteer Day
On December 5th, we celebrate the International Volunteer Day, reported the Bulgarian National Television.
For the first time, the day was celebrated in 1985 on the initiative of the UN when the world organization urged all parties to express their respect and gratitude to the volunteers, giving more visibility to their work.
In our country President Rumen Radev will host the annual awards ceremony in the "Volunteer Initiative" competition. The Bulgarian Red Cross will celebrate the holiday with a special demonstration of rescue actions during an earthquake and a subsequent fire.
- » Protest in Sofia Against the Air Pollution Today
- » The Measures Against the Dirty Air Remain in Force in Sofia
- » Bulgarian Beekeepers are Protesting on December 10th
- » Cloudy Skies with Light Rain Today in Bulgaria, Highs between 3° and 8°C
- » Mariya Gabriel will Present the Project "Evening of the European Cinema"
- » Bulgarian Graphics are Displayed in the most Prestigious Museum in China