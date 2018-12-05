Today We are Celebrating the International Volunteer Day

December 5, 2018, Wednesday
Bulgaria: Today We are Celebrating the International Volunteer Day pixabay.com

On December 5th, we celebrate the International Volunteer Day, reported the Bulgarian National Television.


For the first time, the day was celebrated in 1985 on the initiative of the UN when the world organization urged all parties to express their respect and gratitude to the volunteers, giving more visibility to their work.

In our country President Rumen Radev will host the annual awards ceremony in the "Volunteer Initiative" competition. The Bulgarian Red Cross will celebrate the holiday with a special demonstration of rescue actions during an earthquake and a subsequent fire.

