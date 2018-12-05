Traffic in "Top Dol" Tunnel of the "Hemus" Motorway is Restricted

Traffic in "Top Dol" Tunnel of the "Hemus" Motorway is Restricted

From 9:30 am to 4:00 pm the traffic in the "Topli dol" tunnel of ''Hemus'' Motorway in the tube to Varna will be limited.

Due to a tunnel technical survey, the flow of cars will be redirected to the Sofia tube, where the traffic will be two-way, reported the Bulgarian National Television. 

