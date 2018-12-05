Bulgaria Develops as Year-Round Tourist Destination

Bulgaria has been developing steadfastly as a year-round tourist destination, this country’s Minister of Tourism Nikolina Angelkova said at the traditional annual meeting with the Ambassadors to Bulgaria, reported the Bulgarian National Radio.

Minister Angelkova announced that the number of Romanian, Greek, German, Turkish and Russian tourists visiting Bulgaria was highest. Over 8.4 million foreign tourists visited this country between January and October 2018, which is 5% more as compared to the same period last year.

The revenues from tourism in the period January-September 2019 amounted to EUR 3.2 billion, which is 7% more as compared to the same period in 2017. Bulgaria employed over 7,700 foreign workers in the summer of 2018 (twice more than in 2017), in order to overcome the problem related to the lack of personnel in tourism.