The Measures Against the Dirty Air Remain in Force in Sofia

Even today, the measures of Sofia Municipality against the dirty air remain in force, except the green ticket. According to the municipality's website, the level of fine particulate matter is within the norm, reports Darik.



Inspections of vehicles that visibly pollute the air and unregulated waste incineration continue.

It is now possible to park in the far-right lane along Sofia's entrance arteries near major bus stops.

According to the NIMH forecast for a moderate to strong north-northwest wind, the mists in the lowlands are dispersed.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Education and Science announced that in days with high levels of fine particulate matter in the air, outdoor classes will be restricted, as well as organized out-of-school visits. A normative option will also be created in days with hazardous levels of fine particulate matter in the air, at the discretion of parents, from classes to dispensing students with chronic respiratory diseases.