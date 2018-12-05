Bulgarian Beekeepers are Protesting on December 10th

Beekeepers from all over Bulgaria are protesting on Monday, December 10th. This was announced to Darik by the chairman of United Bulgarian Apiculture Union Mikhail Mihaylov. Dissatisfaction with the industry is related to aid to the sector.

"After four reports on poor weather conditions, low honey yields in many places, we wanted the minimum state aid scheme to be open to beekeepers, but so far it has not been done. one of our demands - to immediately open this scheme to assist beekeepers for these reasons, but at the same time we want a fee of 40 levs per registered bee family and it is based on an analysis made in an open letter deposited at the ministry " , Mihaylov pointed out.

He recalled that last year at the end of October there was a protest of beekeepers on this occasion: "It was another demand for organic beekeeping, and we have now put other additional demands, that is, some of the problems that we have and they have separated as five, and so important, so the demand is not just for money, but also for a close prospect regarding the pay for pollination by bees. "