Trump Meets with German Auto Executives
Donald Trump met Tuesday with executives of Germany's three top auto manufacturers, amid efforts by Washington and Brussels to resolve the US president's complaints about imbalanced trade in the sector, reports AFP.
After the talks, the executives sounded optimistic about averting Trump's threat to impose tariffs on auto imports.
The White House said Trump had encouraged the automakers to produce more in the United States, where they are already significant manufacturers.
"The president shared his vision of all automakers producing in the United States and creating a more friendly business environment," the White House said in a statement following the meeting.
