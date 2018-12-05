Sweden's Storytel Starts Operations in Bulgaria

Swedish streaming and publishing company Storytel said on Tuesday that it has launched operations on the Bulgarian market, its fifteenth globally, reports SeeNews.

"Storytel is coming to Bulgaria with the ambition the create a new category, on the back of the traditionally high interest of Bulgarians towards reading and literature, as well as the increasing demand for digital content with a subscription fee," Lisa Vasileva, manager of Storytel for Bulgaria, said in a statement.

Storytel, which offers audiobooks and e-books, is starting its service in the country with a catalogue of 300 books in Bulgarian and over 50,000 in English, the company said.

According to commercial register data, in October 2017 Storytel Sweden acquired Bulgaria's D&D Factory, which was previously fully owned by private investor Deniz Gerganova, for an undisclosed price. In January this year, D&D Factory was renamed to Storytel Bulgaria.

