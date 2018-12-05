Bulgarian Producers Receiving State Help to Certify their Crops

At an event organized by Lidl Bulgaria on the occasion of the eighth anniversary of the chain's presence in the country, the Bulgarian Minister of Agriculture, food and forests, Rumen Porozhanov, said that: "From the beginning of next year, we will launch state aid to cover 50% of the costs of GMP certifications for fruit and vegetable producers, which will give them even better access to the large retail market." The Ministry is working on similar schemes for small slaughterhouses, milking facilities, and for the cold storage of fruits and vegetables, reports Fresh Plaza.

The event also served to report that, over the last eight years, Lidl has more than doubled the number of local fruit and vegetable suppliers it is working with, from 8 in 2010 to 18 in 2018. "We support farmers by providing them with information on what to sow and in what quantities and give them the guarantee that the produce will be bought. We also support them in their certification process under the GlobalG.AP international safety system," said Milena Dragiyska, Chief Executive Officer of Lidl Bulgaria.

Lidl Bulgaria started its operations in the country in 2010. Today, the retail chain has 91 stores in 46 cities, as well as two logistics centers and nearly 2,700 employees. Last year, its revenue rose by nearly BGN 100 million to BGN 840 million, but its profit fell from 20 to 17.9 million BGN.