Bulgarian Border Police: Heavy Truck Traffic to Romania, Turkey and Greece
As of 6.00 am, there is heavy truck traffic from Bulgaria on the borders with Romania, Turkey and Greece, Border Police said. On the border with Greece, there is considerable truck traffic at exit on Kulata checkpoint. The same is the situation on the checkpoints of Kapitan Andreevo, Lesovo, Danube Bridge Ruse and Danube Bridge Vidin.
On the borders with Serbia and Macedonia, there is normal traffic on all checkpoints.
