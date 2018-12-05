Cloudy Skies with Light Rain Today in Bulgaria, Highs between 3° and 8°C

Society » ENVIRONMENT | December 5, 2018, Wednesday // 08:38| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Cloudy Skies with Light Rain Today in Bulgaria, Highs between 3° and 8°C pixabay

Today it will be cloudy with light rainfall. In the morning, there will be conditions for frost, mainly in the Danube Plain. The northwest wind will intensify during the day, moderate to strong, dissipating the fog in the lowlands. Maximum temperatures in the range of 3°C to 8°C, about 5 degrees in Sofia. With the decrease in temperature in the evening, the rain in Northeast Bulgaria will turn into snow, but the precipitations will taper off, while from west the clouds will break. This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, meteorologist Hristo Hristov told Focus News Agency.

Code yellow alert for frost formation is in place for 7 regions of the country: Vidin, Montana, Sofia, Vratsa, Pleven, Lovech and Veliko Tarnovo.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria