Cloudy Skies with Light Rain Today in Bulgaria, Highs between 3° and 8°C

Today it will be cloudy with light rainfall. In the morning, there will be conditions for frost, mainly in the Danube Plain. The northwest wind will intensify during the day, moderate to strong, dissipating the fog in the lowlands. Maximum temperatures in the range of 3°C to 8°C, about 5 degrees in Sofia. With the decrease in temperature in the evening, the rain in Northeast Bulgaria will turn into snow, but the precipitations will taper off, while from west the clouds will break. This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, meteorologist Hristo Hristov told Focus News Agency.

Code yellow alert for frost formation is in place for 7 regions of the country: Vidin, Montana, Sofia, Vratsa, Pleven, Lovech and Veliko Tarnovo.