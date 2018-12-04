Mariya Gabriel will Present the Project "Evening of the European Cinema"

Mariya Gabriel, EU Commissioner for European Digitization, Cyber ​​Security and Copyright, will personally present "European Cinema Evening", a first edition of a project created on the initiative of the Creative Europe - MEDIA Program, which provides access to over 7000 European citizens and is organized in partnership with the pan-European "Europe Cinemas" chain. This is reported by Sofia Film Fest.

The evening of European cinema in Bulgaria is on 7 December in the House of Cinema with the film "The Square" directed by Ruben Östlund, winner of the Golden Palm at the Cannes Festival and another dozen awards from all over the world. The screening is at 19.00, the entrance is free of charge.

Between December 3 and 7, 34 cinemas in 27 EU countries will host special events focusing on the richness of Europe's film culture. Updated cinemas from Europa Cinemas will host the events. They will begin with a screening of one of the films supported by the MEDIA program over the past two years. Audiences in the 34 cities will watch 20 different titles selected by local broadcasters. After the screenings there will be talks with representatives of creative teams or film critics.

The aim of the project is to provide citizens with the EU's support for the creation of new cinematographic works. The European Commission has influenced the formation of the audiovisual sector through the MEDIA program of 1991, remind organizers.