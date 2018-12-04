Deputy Mayor of Transport of Sofia Municipality Resigns after Receiving Indictment for the Repair of "Grafa"

Deputy Mayor of Transport of Sofia Municipality Evgeni Krusev resigned. The reason was a subpoena as a defendant regarding the repair on Graf Ignatiev Str, reports Darik.

Here is what Krusev said: "Yesterday afternoon, at 18:00, I received summons from the Prosecutor's Office regarding the inspection they made for the repair on Graf Ignatiev Street, where I was summoned as an accused, the most responsible and manly position is to resign in order for the investigation to do its job in full, and I can say that I will protect my name, that is precisely the purpose of the action I am currently doing. We are cooperating with all investigative bodies dealing with the repair of Graf Ignatiev. We have sent all required documentation and will continue to cooperate fully."

"I am responsible for this procedure and I will continue to bear this responsibility also in the course of the investigation of the Prosecutor's Office. If I have been misled by a designer or someone else who has been involved in the whole process of making the project, I hope the prosecutors will reveal such misconduct. At the moment we can say that Graf Ignatiev from an oriental flea market, like it was before, is one of the beautiful streets in Sofia and I believe that workers will soon complete all the details surrounding this repair and I hope soon to return the tram routes, after there is more clarity about the prosecution's investigation, we will inform you, "Evgeni Krusev pointed out.

The inspection started after a change in the project "in step" and suspicion of violation of the Public Procurement Act. As Deputy Mayor of Transport Evgeni Krusev is the contracting authority for the European funds for the amount of BGN 24 million.