First in Bulgaria: Retail Chain has Launched Self-checkout Machines

The supermarket chain T MARKET has launched its first self-service cash desks in its own store. They are located at the site of the company in the district. Musagenica in Sofia, reports money.bg

For the time being, they have a total of four, and customers can mark the goods themselves, as well as weigh fruit, vegetables and other bulk goods. Payments will be made both in cash and with a bank card.

"In addition, customers have the opportunity to return a product if they decide," the chain said.

"And in order for the work with self-service cash desks to be as easy as possible, the company has prepared videos that show the monitors in front of the client visually any command that needs to be executed."

"In the past two years, the way customers shop is changing, so we are also actively working to improve our customer experience," the self-service cashier project is just one of the examples, "says the executive director of Maxima Grupe Edwin Volks.

"It is no secret to anyone that peak hours in supermarkets gather more people." To optimize the time customers have to wait to pay for their products, we decided to install self-service safes, "he explains . The T MARKET chain is run by the Lithuanian MAXIMA GRUPE, which operates on the markets of the Baltic States, Bulgaria and Poland. She has a presence in Bulgaria since 2003. The stores of the company on the Bulgarian market are 72, and it has offices in 36 cities. Employees in Bulgaria are more than 1,500.