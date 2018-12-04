Georgi Zamanov was Awarded "Banker of the Year"

04 December 2018, Sofia - Georgi Zamanov, Executive Director of Allianz Bank Bulgaria, was awarded the "Banker of the Year 2018" award for the high level of trust of the shareholders and customers of the bank. The prize was awarded by Radosvet Radev, chairman of the Bulgarian Industrial Association.

"It is an honor for me to receive this award, which reflects the efforts we all make at Allianz Bank Bulgaria every day. Our recognition motivates us to continue working hard, providing the best possible banking products and services to our customers, listening to their needs and desires. I believe that we will continue to be their trusted partner and adviser. I thank Allianz Bank's entire team for their dedication and effort, without which all these successes would not have been possible "- said Georgi Zamanov.

The awards were held for the 25th time from the Банкеръ newspaper at an official ceremony yesterday. Traditionally, the publication distinguishes the managers of commercial banks, which, with their professional and leadership qualities, contributed to their excellent results and gained the trust of their clients throughout the year.