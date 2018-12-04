Woman Died after Falling from a High Floor of a Hotel in Rousse
A woman at the age of 60 was found dead around 20:15 pm last night on the visor above the ground floor of a hotel located on the Danube River in Rousse. This was announced by the regional spokesman of the Ministry of Interior Daniela Malcheva, reports Darik.
She is supposed to have died after falling from the tenth floor. The woman was a guest of the hotel and was found by an employee who filed the alert.
Police teams and the fire department were sent to the site.
