Bulgaria: Car Crash with 21 Vehicles due to Icy Road in Sofia

21 cars collided in a chain crash at the road junction between Lomsko shose and the Ring Road in the capital. Traffic officers regulate on-site traffic, reports Darik.
 
The incident took place at about 7:00 am this morning because of the ice lane.

Four people have been injured in the crash. A 50-year-old driver was taken to ISUL with a head injury, and a 25-year-old woman is in Pirogov with a hand injury. Two more are already released for home treatment.
 
According to Emergency Help information, one of the police officers on the spot has been hit by a car.

"At 05:30 in the morning, the snow-cleaning company and the equipment had sanded the bridge and the northern tangent, but after 7:00 o'clock because of the heavy rain that washed the salt, the road was extremely slippery. People were driving at a slightly higher speed than needed."

